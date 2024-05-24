Allday logs P97M niat in Q1

SUPERMARKET player AllDay Supermarket reported a modest improvement in its performance for the first quarter of 2024: P2.468 billion in revenue for the first quarter of 2024, which is 1.1 percent higher than the P2.441 billion recorded in the same period in 2023, and a reported net income after tax of P97 million, 10.2 percent higher than the previous comparable period of P88 million.

The chain reported increases in gross profit—P514 million versus the first quarter of 2023’s P508 billion—and Ebitda, which grew by 5.6 percent to P246 million.

President and chief executive officer Frances Rosalie Coloma credited AllDay’s stable performance against a challenging quarter punctuated by decreased household spending and elevated prices to the continuous improvement of its range, leveraging international selections, and its recent opening of four new minimart locations. / PR