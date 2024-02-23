Allday’s revenue grows to P2.4B in 1st quarter of 2023

ON FRIDAY, Feb. 23, 2024, MerryMart Wholesale marked a milestone of exceeding 200,000 total registered members.

The company told the local bourse it will continuously expand its brick and mortar stores with MerryMart now operating 127 branches.

It also added it will focus on further enhancing its MerryMart Wholesale’s super app, which is seeing an exponential growth in registered users.

Its e-commerce platform customer user base is expected to grow to 500,000 this year and carry over 15,000 essential products for businesses, offices and households.

The company also disclosed that the additional new two hectare distribution center in Laguna, South Luzon will be completed this year.

The expansion will significantly widen MerryMart’s market coverage and will also make its current logistics operations more efficient.

The facility is also in preparation for the adoption of electric trucks in its delivery fleet.

After Laguna and Tarlac, the company plans to add more distribution centers in Luzon with two more facilities, Visayas and Mindanao, with three facilities each to achieve the first 10 distribution centers network nationwide.