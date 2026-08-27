Alleged armed drug pusher wounded in shootout with police

A SUSPECTED drug personality was wounded after allegedly engaging police officers in a shootout in Minglanilla, Cebu, on Wednesday morning, August 26, 2026.

The incident occurred at around 8:45 a.m. in Purok Santolan, Barangay Calajo-an.

The wounded suspect, identified only as alias Van, 34, a construction worker and resident of Purok Santolan, was brought to a hospital and placed under police custody.

According to Minglanilla police, its Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) received a report from a concerned citizen at around 8:35 a.m. about an allegedly armed man in the area.

The informant said Van was wearing shorts and a T-shirt bearing a fraternity insignia while carrying a firearm.

The suspect was reportedly drunk and had been waving the firearm before firing it, alarming residents in the area.

Police intelligence personnel immediately responded and found the suspect still holding the gun.

When the officers approached him, the suspect allegedly fired at them, prompting the police to return fire in self-defense and to protect civilians in the area.

After the suspect fell, police immediately approached him and brought him to the Minglanilla District Hospital for treatment.

Police recovered a .38-caliber revolver loaded with four live rounds and one spent cartridge.

They also seized a medium-sized sachet containing suspected shabu and 10 triangular sachets also believed to contain shabu. The drugs had a total weight of 3.59 grams and an estimated standard drug price of P24,412.

Van remains under hospital arrest as police prepare charges against him for alleged violations of Section 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002; Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act; and Article 155 of the Revised Penal Code. (AYB)