Alleged arms dealer nabbed in Argao town

A suspected arms dealer was captured in an entrapment operation by the operatives of Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Lapu-Lapu City Field Unit at noon on Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Barangay Mompeller, Argao town, southern Cebu.

The suspect was identified as Rey Mark Tanaid Sarcauga, 26, from Barangay Anajao of the said municipality.

He yielded a .357 revolver during his arrest.

The authorities received information that the suspect was involved in the sale of unlicensed firearms in their area, thus they initiated the operation in compliance with their flagship program, "Oplan Paglalansag Omega." (AYB, TPT)