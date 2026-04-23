Alleged dog meat trade probed in Daanbantayan

ALLEGATIONS of illegal dog meat trading have surfaced in Daanbantayan, raising alarm among residents after reports that dogs from an alleged pound were being slaughtered and sold for food.

The issue prompted Mayor Gilbert Arrabis Jr. to order the Daanbantayan Police Station to conduct an immediate investigation to determine the claims’ veracity and identify those involved.

Arrabis, in a Facebook post on Thursday, April 23, 2026, met with Daanbantayan Police Station chief Danilo Colipano to discuss next steps following reports of the dog meat trade.

Advocate raises allegations

Arrabis’ statement came after animal welfare advocate Maria Fe Buhayan accused the municipality of allowing dogs to be taken and sold into the illegal trade, raising concerns over animal welfare violations and the lack of response from authorities.

Buhayan, in a viral Facebook post and interview on Thursday, said she uncovered the alleged operation in 2023 after receiving a report about the condition of dogs in a supposed municipal pound.

She said she saw two men arrive with ropes and take three dogs from a cage.

At first, she thought the animals were being adopted.

“Later, my source told me the dogs would be killed and the meat would be sold in eateries,” Buhayan said.

Claims of organized trade

She said the meat was allegedly sold in eateries near the public market and in cockfighting arenas in Daanbantayan.

Buhayan said she and volunteers monitored the suspected trade for months before intervening.

“They even told me the exact location and the days when dog meat was being sold in the market and at the cockfighting arena,” she said.

She claimed that when she reported the matter to police, no immediate action followed.

“They responded when I raised concerns about the dogs’ condition in the pound, but when I reported the dog meat trade, nothing happened,” she said.

Neglect and documentation

Buhayan also alleged neglect, saying the dogs were not given enough food or water even after she donated supplies.

“I do not think the pound really cared what happened to the dogs, even if they ended up with dog meat traders,” she said.

She said she bought dog meat from a suspected seller to verify reports but did not witness any slaughter.

She documented the alleged violations through photos, videos and witness accounts, while coordinating with groups such as Strategic Power for Animal Respondents and Animal Kingdom Foundation.

“I documented everything myself with videos and witnesses,” she said.

She added that many residents were aware of the trade but chose to remain silent.

“They stayed silent because they were afraid and did not want trouble. Some had simply become used to it and were waiting for someone else to act,” she said.

Mayor disputes pound claim

Buhayan said those responsible should face charges and noted she has yet to receive feedback from authorities.

“They should be investigated and arrested. I have not yet received any official response or investigation update from the concerned agencies,” she said.

She also claimed the illegal trade continues.

“Until now, the dog meat trade is still ongoing,” she said.

The allegations drew online outrage, especially after Buhayan described the emotional toll.

“I was traumatized by what I saw in the pound. I felt so sorry for the dogs that I ended up building a shelter because I felt guilty after seeing how badly they were treated,” she said.

However, Arrabis clarified that the local government has no dog pound.

He said plans for a dog shelter remain under the Municipal Engineering Office, which is preparing the design and program of works.

Under Republic Act 8485, it is unlawful to kill, maltreat or neglect animals without justification.

“It shall be unlawful for any person to torture any animal, to neglect to provide adequate care, sustenance or shelter, or maltreat any animal or to subject any dog or horse to dogfights or horsefights, kill or cause or procure to be tortured or deprived of adequate care, sustenance or shelter, or maltreat or use the same in research or experiments not expressly authorized by the Committee on Animal Welfare,” a portion of RA 8485 reads. / ABC, JJL