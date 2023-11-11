Alleged drug den maintainer, government worker, fall in NegOr town raid

TWO persons were arrested in a drug den raid in Purok Ipil, Barangay Tubtubon, Sibulan town, Negros Oriental at 12:36 p.m. on Friday, November 10, 2023.

The anti-illegal drug operation was conducted by the members of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Negros Oriental Provincial Office, which resulted in the arrest of Raynen Ablay, 49, the target of the operation, and Jesse Ian Deciar, 44, an employee of the Department of Agriculture.

Ablay’s brother, Terence George, eluded arrest.

The drug raid resulted in the seizure of six packets of suspected shabu weighing 16 grams with a street value of P108,800.

Leia Alcantara, an information officer of PDEA 7, claimed that the operation was carried out following verification of allegations that Ablay was involved in illicit drug activity.

According to reports, Ablay can dispose of at least 10 grams of illegal drugs per week, and those sniffing drugs inside his house will have to pay P50 each. (AYB, TPT)