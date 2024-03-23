Alleged drug pusher, his supplier nabbed in Bohol

A suspected drug pusher and his alleged drug supplier were arrested when the authorities conducted an anti-illegal drug operations at around 12:53 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Purok 1, Barangay Mariveles, Dauis town, Bohol.

During the buy-bust, the suspect, Danilo Opeña, 27, of Purok 1, Barangay Tabalong, Dauis, yielded 25 grams of suspected shabu valued at around P170,000.

His alleged drug supplier, Teresita Bullen, 40, of Barangay Mayacabac, in the same municipality, was found to be in possession of 205 grams of alleged shabu, with a standard drug price of P1.394 million.

But because Opeña brought a two-year-old child, the Dauis police turned them over to the Provincial Social Welfare and Development in Bohol for assistance

Opeña was the first to be arrested.

During investigation, he identified Bullen as his drug supplier, which prompted the police to carry out a follow-up operation and apprehend Bullen in Purok 2, Barangay Mariveles, five hours later.

Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, chief of the Police Regional Office (PRO 7), commended the Dauis policemen for their accomplishments.

He claimed that even though they were preoccupied with getting ready for the security measures for Holy Week, they continued to pursue their battle against crime.

“Despite our preparations for comprehensive security plans for the upcoming Holy Week, I am warning criminals that our usual police operations, most especially on illegal drugs, will not stop and will be intensified, instead. This is in strict adherence to the instruction of Atty. Benjamin Abalos Jr. in his BIDA Program and the 5-Focused Agenda of the PNP,” Aberin said.

The suspects will be facing charges in violation of Republic Act 9165 or Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (AYB, TPT)