Alleged high-value individual yields almost P700,000 shabu in drug bust

A SUSPECTED high-value individual was arrested in a buy-bust at around 11:25 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Sitio Bayabas, Barangay Poblacion Pardo, Cebu City.

The suspect was identified by some witnesses as Julius Codiñera Recilla alias Mangko, a resident of the said place.

Taken from him were 100.20 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P681,360 and a snubnosed .38 revolver with three live rounds.

The operatives of Inayawan Police Station headed by Major Jiceree Basitao carried out the anti-illegal drug operation after receiving information about the suspect’s involvement in illegal drug activity. (AYB, TPT)