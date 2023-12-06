Alleged mastermind of Oro Sugbo pawnshop robbery now a lawyer

THE alleged mastermind of Oro Sugbo Pawnshop robbery in downtown Cebu City last November 25, 2023 is now a lawyer.

Jigger Geverola from Argao town, southern Cebu was among the 3,812 examinees who passed the 2023 Bar examinations.

In an interview with the media, Geverola revealed that he was experiencing mixed feelings because although he passed the test and realized his dream, he is still not free.

But he was certain that he will prevail in the case.

Geverola said he will leave the next step, which is taking an oath, to his attorney in order to get certification as a lawyer.

He claimed to be already aware of the fact that the lawsuit will prevent him from becoming a lawyer.

Geverola was only told by his wife and the police that he had passed the exam.

When he is able to practice his profession, Geverola said he will assist the 41 Persons Under Police Custody who are currently with him at the Cebu City Police Office's temporary detention facility in their legal proceedings since they don’t have enough money to hire a lawyer.

Geverola admitted that he failed his first attempt at the Bar Exams in 2021.

To recall, Geverola was charged with murder and arson after he was accused of burning a Philtranco bus in Catmon, Cebu last December 11, 2001.

He went into hiding, but was arrested in 2004.

At that time, the military described him as an official of the Communist Central Visayas Regional Party Committee.

Eventually, the four murder and attempted murder cases against him were amended to two counts of rebellion and arson in 2008.

Judge Hermes Montero provisionally dismissed the arson case last Nov. 4, 2010.

Upon his release in January 2011, Geverola decided to go back to college and eventually graduated in 2017.

The Argao town native completed his AB Local Governance Administration course at the Cebu Technological University Main Campus and then he proceeded Law at the University of the Visayas in 2015 and transferred to Southwestern University in 2017.

He revealed that while he was in prison, he kept reading law books.

If granted the chance to take the oath and have his name added to the roll of attorneys, Geverola said he would continue to serve the people of the province of Cebu since he is currently employed by Vice Governor Hilario Davide III and Board Member Raymond Calderon. (AYB, TPT)