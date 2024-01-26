Alleged neighborhood toughie nabbed for indiscriminate firing

THE members of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Cebu City Field Unit raided the house of an alleged neighborhood toughie, who reportedly fired a gun when he’s intoxicated, on Wednesday afternoon, January 24, 2024, in Sitio Lupa, Barangay Busay, Cebu City.

The CIDG men were armed with a search warrant issued by Judge Ricky Jones Macabaya of Regional Trial Court Branch 5 in Cebu City against James Macmang, 40.

The operatives recovered a .45 Colt without a license with six bullets, 50 live rounds for 9mm and .45 pistol, from Macmang’s house.

The serving of search warrant was witnessed by the Busay barangay officials and tanods.

The CIDG-Cebu City Field Unit applied for a search warrant following a complaint from a concerned citizen that the suspect would fire his gun indiscriminately whenever he got drunk, frightening his neighbors. (AYB, TPT)