Alleged pawnshop robbery mastermind arrested

THE suspected mastermind of last Saturday's robbery of the Oro Sugbo Pawnshop and Jewelry Store on Colon Street, Barangay Kalubihan, Cebu City, has been taken into custody by the Cebu City police.

Jigger Geverola, a resident of Barangay Gutlang in Argao town, southern Cebu, was named as the suspect.

Geverola was arrested by the police led by Cebu City Police Office Chief Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog last Tuesday, November 28, following the extra-judicial confession of Dann Carlo Geverola Flores and Jordan Ramos Baquiano that he had given them the order to take the old red Honda Civic automobile that the robbers had used as a getaway vehicle and hide it in the mountain of Argao.

Flores and Baquiano, both from Barangay Gutlang, were captured at dawn on Monday, November 27 in Sibonga town at a police checkpoint, while riding the car.

In his statement before a lawyer and members of the media, Baquiano disclosed that he had gone to downtown Cebu City on November 20, 2023, at Geverola’s request, to see whether any police officers were stationed there and if checkpoints had been set up.

After that, he took a habal-habal via C. Padilla Street and Carbon Market until he arrived in Barangay Punta Princesa.

He claimed that on November 20, he took a passenger bus from Argao town to the Cebu South Bus Terminal in Cebu City.

From there, he went toward Colon Street, passing through a mall and observing if there were policemen around.

The next day, November 21, he returned to Colon Street to see whether any police officers were there.

He claimed to have reported to Geverola all he saw on Saturday, November 25, 2023, the day the heist was conducted.

"Ang gisugo sa akoa mao raman ang i check ang agi-anan sa sakyanan," Baquiano stated.

(His only instruction was to ascertain the route that would be taken by the (getaway) vehicle).

After that, he said he went home to Gutlang, and did not know what happened next.

But on Sunday, November 26, Baquiano claimed that Geverola contacted him again to pick up the car in Barangay Sabang in exchange for a large amount of money.

Baquiano said he then contacted Flores and asked him to take the wheel because he did not know how to drive.

Flores claimed they then rode a motorcycle-for-hire (habal-habal) towards Sabang and encountered Geverola along the way.

“Pagdulhog nako sa ubos nakit-an nako si Tatay Jigger uyoan man nako na niingon siya nako nga gi contact naka ni Jordan ana ko nga ok ra tay, pag-abot nako sa eskina Tal-ot sakay kog Ceres.

(When I went down, I saw my uncle, Tatay Jigger, and he inquired if Jordan had gotten in touch with me, and I said ok tay, I rode a Ceres bus in Talo-ot).

Baquiano and Flores also recognized Jerum Cambarijan Davin, 37, as the person on Oro Sugbo's CCTV footage leaping onto the shelf and swiftly removing the jewelry.

Davin, however, refuted the allegations, saying that during the robbery incident, he was sleeping in their house because he was intoxicated from attending a fiesta in the nearby barangay.

He also mentioned that he was just a farmer who planted beans in his garden for a living and that he had not been involved in any criminal activity in his barangay.

Davin was arrested at his home in Sitio Magkabayo, Barangay Capio-an, Argao at around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, November 28, based on the search warrant issued by Judge Noel Darren Damian of Regional Trial Court Branch 26 in Argao.

Geverola allegedly tried to negotiate with the police to release his nephew Flores and Baquiano on the grounds that they were unrelated to the crime.

Six persons have been taken into custody by the police after being implicated in the pawnshop robbery.

Two of the suspects, Norman Manuel and Marcelyn Sonor, were apprehended on Sunday in Barangay Labogon, Mandaue City; two more were apprehended in Sibonga; and Geverola and Davin were the last two to be taken into custody.

The drivers of the two motorbikes that were ridden by four people with high-caliber weapons following the heist and the driver of the old Honda Civic that the crooks got into after getting off the motorcycles are the two main targets of the Central Visayas police's ongoing manhunt operation.

Meanwhile, the Cagayan de Oro City police chief contacted Dalogdog on Saturday immediately after the heist of Oro Sugbo Pawnshop that went viral on the social media.

According to Dalogdog, the Cagayan de Oro (CDO) police discovered that one of the criminals was identified as Nito Pedros, who was also responsible for the Gold Mega Pawnshop heist in Barangay Cogon, CDO's Barangay Cogon.

Pedros, who originated in Ozamis, is allegedly a part of one of the nation's largest robbery groups.

He was recognized in the CCTV footage when he took off his helmet after getting off a motorcycle and switching to a car in Jai-alai, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

Pedros' alleged contact here in Cebu are Manuel and Geverola.

"Makita nato nga diri sa Cebu naa silay tulo ka local contact kini nga sila si Norman Manuel kining nadakpan sa Mandaue, kini si Jigger Geverola alyas Tatay ug naa pay usa nga personality nga subject pa sa among ongoing operation," Dalogdog said.

(We can see that here in Cebu they have three local contacts, Norman Manuel who was arrested in Mandaue, Jigger Geverola alias Tatay and there is another personality who is still the subject of our ongoing operation).

According to reports, Manuel and Geverola were once partners in the New People's Army movement.

In the early 2000s, Geverola was acknowledged as a prominent Communist Party of the Philippines official operating in mid-north Cebu, and Manuel continued to be an active member of the NPA in Mindanao's Compostela Valley.

The group's strategy is to transport the pilfered gold jewelry to Surigao, where the authorized miner will melt it down, keeping the identity of the objects hidden.

The police suspected that Manuel was the one assigned to handle the jewelry that was taken from Oro Sugbo since he allegedly worked with a miner in Surigao.

Meanwhile, the police identified Nilo Losbanos as the owner of the getaway car after checking the records of the Land Transportation Office and Highway Patrol Group Central Visayas.

When the investigators contacted Losbanos, who is from Surigao, the latter disclosed that he had already sold the vehicle through online.

In order to prove that he was unrelated to the crime, he encouraged the owner to appear before the police in Cebu City and provide proof that the automobile had already been sold to him.

It was discovered that Losbanos is a miner in Surigao. (With TPT)