Alleged reason for breakup between Barretto, Sanchez

Questions have surfaced over the reported breakup between Claudine Barretto and Milano Sanchez.

Milano is the brother of journalist and news anchor Korina Sanchez.

According to showbiz commentators Cristy Fermin and Romel Chika on the “Showbiz Now Na” vlog, Barretto and her adopted son, Noah, had already been staying at Milano’s house.

However, shortly after Barretto moved in, she was allegedly involved in a heated argument with Milano’s longtime household helper, which reportedly led to a major confrontation.

“Pinagsisigawan daw ni Claudine, talagang galit na galit, sigaw kung sigaw daw ang ginawa. Ngayon si Milano, nang makita ang pangyayari, kinampihan ‘yung kasambahay, natural di ba?” Fermin said.

(“Claudine was allegedly shouting and extremely angry. When Milano saw what was happening, he sided with the household helper, which was only natural.”)

“Kaya ang sabi ni Claudine, ‘Ah, ganun, so kinakampihan mo ‘yung kasambahay? Hiwalay na tayo,’” Fermin added.

(“So Claudine reportedly said, ‘Oh, so you’re siding with the household helper? Then we’re done.’”)

The helper was said to have been working for the Sanchez family for a long time and was reportedly hired by Korina herself.

Fermin and Romel Chika commented that Barretto should have been the one to adjust, as she was new to the household. ” / TRC S