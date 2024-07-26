Alleged robbery group member dies in shootout with police in Argao, Cebu

An alleged member of the Roel Gomez Robbery Group died in a shootout with policemen in the mountain barangay of Apo in Argao, Cebu, at 12:50 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2024.

Police identified the victim as Eugene Asentista, a resident of the said place.

Asentista, along with Roel Gomez and a certain Jimboy Mejares, were caught carrying handguns when the Argao police headed by Major Janus Giangan arrived in the area to respond to an indiscriminate firing alarm.

The suspects reportedly ran away upon seeing the policemen.

Gomez and Asentista allegedly fired shots as they fled, which prompted the police to retaliate and hit Asentista in the body.

The wounded Asentista was brought to the Isidro C. Kintanar Memorial Hospital in Barangay Bogo, Argao, where he was declared dead on arrival. (DVG, TPT)