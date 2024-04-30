Allhome's net revenue in 2023 reaches over P12 billion

ALLHOME, a pioneering one-stop home center in the Philippines, achieved P12.06 billion in net revenue for the fiscal year 2023, with a notable increase in gross profit margins from 36.8 percent in 2022 to 38 percent in 2023.

Its net profit for the same period was P797 million.

Despite a shift in consumer spending away from home retail, AllHome’s president and chief executive officer Benjamarie Therese Serrano said they focus on operational efficiencies to sustain growth.

Serrano said the company remains optimistic about the future, citing positive industry forecasts and the company’s strategic positioning within Vista Land and the AllValue group.

Serrano said: “The long-term fundamentals of the home retail sector in the Philippines remain sound, and we look to take advantage of this with AllHome reclaiming its position as a premium home retailer that enjoys the unique synergy of self-sustaining retail ecosystems, buoyed by synergies with Vista Land, the country’s largest home builder, as well as with its sister companies under the AllValue umbrella.”/ PR