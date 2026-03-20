Alliance targets fraud as digital finance grows

MORE than 600 leaders from banking, fintech, government, and the digital economy have convened to strengthen cybersecurity, expand financial inclusion, and safeguard trust as the country’s digital finance ecosystem rapidly grows.

The gathering highlighted how rising cyber threats and global economic uncertainty are reshaping priorities across the financial sector—prompting tighter collaboration between regulators and industry players.

At the center of discussions was the rollout of the Fraud Intelligence Data Sharing Network, an industry-led platform that enables real-time intelligence sharing among banks and fintech firms to detect fraud patterns, flag mule accounts, and coordinate responses. Initially piloted by 10 institutions in partnership with CIBI Information Inc., the initiative is expected to significantly improve fraud detection and reduce financial losses across the system.

Impact on consumers and businesses

Industry leaders emphasized that stronger fraud intelligence and cybersecurity frameworks will directly benefit consumers and enterprises by reducing scam risks, improving transaction security, and reinforcing confidence in digital payments—key to sustaining the country’s shift toward a cash-lite economy.

For businesses, particularly MSMEs and digital platforms, enhanced trust and system integrity are expected to accelerate the adoption of digital financial services, broaden access to credit, and reduce transaction friction. This, in turn, supports economic activity and financial inclusion at scale.

Trust, governance key amid global volatility

In his report, Lito Villanueva, founding chairman of FinTech Alliance PH and an executive at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., underscored that geopolitical tensions and market volatility are reinforcing the need for resilient and trustworthy financial systems.

He warned that as digital finance expands, governance and inclusion must keep pace with innovation.

“Disruptions in one part of the world can ripple across borders… resilience and cooperation become even more important,” Villanueva said, stressing that trust remains the foundation of increasingly interconnected financial systems.

The Alliance now counts over 150 corporate members representing more than 95 percent of retail digital financial transactions in the Philippines, with a combined user base exceeding 110 million accounts—highlighting the sector’s scale and systemic importance.

Policy, cybersecurity drive next phase of growth

Regulators and policymakers reinforced that cybersecurity and consumer protection will shape the next phase of fintech growth.

Eugene Teves of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said authorities are working with agencies to strengthen cyber defenses and roll out a comprehensive consumer protection framework for digital financial services.

Meanwhile, Renato Paraiso of the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) stressed that cybersecurity is now a core pillar of national infrastructure, requiring faster and more coordinated intelligence sharing between public and private sectors.

Inclusion push gains momentum

The event also highlighted fintech’s role in narrowing economic gaps, with Joey Concepcion of the Asean Business Advisory Council calling for broader access to financial services to sustain economic growth.

New partnerships signed with the CICC, the Rural Bankers Association of the Philippines, and the Asean BAC aim to expand financial inclusion, strengthen cybersecurity, and enhance digital trust. A separate collaboration with financial education platform Kaskasan Buddies also seeks to combat misinformation and improve financial literacy online. / KOC