Ally Gonzales brings nostalgia, hope with new single

GMA Playlist singer Ally Gonzales delivers a soothing performance of nostalgia, memory, and hope with the release of her new single under GMA Playlist, “Spoil the Movie,” now available on digital streaming platforms nationwide.

The single, a comforting lullaby for anyone who finds themselves lost in overthinking, is composed by Rina May L. Mercado, mixed by Andrea Rae N. Culla, and produced by Rocky S. Gacho.

Ally revealed that the song immediately resonated with her on a personal level, particularly due to its ambiguous nature and themes of overthinking and living.

“’Spoil the Movie’ gives that nostalgic feel that will remind listeners to cherish a memory while also eagerly looking forward to the future because, like a movie, you’ll never know what’s in store or what your ending will be,” she shared. “I relate to it on a personal level because, as someone who tends to overthink life, the song speaks about preserving a memory and remembering when times were simpler.”

The singer hopes that “Spoil the Movie” will serve as a form of solace for listeners. She describes the song in three words: emotional, eye-opening, and comforting.

“I aspire for the song to give listeners that comforting and emotional sense that your past may remain behind you, and that there is so much more to experience and more opportunities to create memories that you can look back on and smile about,” she noted.

The track’s most meaningful line for Ally is the one that inspired the song’s central theme: “But I can’t talk to the old us, cuz I don’t wanna spoil the movies.”

“Sadly, I can’t go back in time to right the wrongs, but that’s all in the past,” she explained. “If I want to make up for everything that I wish could’ve happened, then I have to move forward and live in a way that will make the old me proud.”

“Spoil the Movie” is now available for streaming on digital streaming platforms worldwide. / PR S