Almost P1 billion illegal drugs seized in Central Visayas in 8 months

NEARLY P1 billion worth of illegal drugs were confiscated by the Police Regional Office (PRO 7) in eight months of anti-criminality and law enforcement operations, with 206 barangays also declared drug-cleared by the Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing (ROCBDC).

From January 1, 2024, to August 31, 2024, a total of 4,818 police operations were conducted by the Central Visayas police against illegal drugs, resulting in the seizure of 144,149.89 grams of shabu with a standard drug price of P980,219,252.

Additionally, authorities confiscated 1,630.02 grams of dried marijuana leaves and uprooted 28,061 marijuana plants and 2,000 marijuana stalks with a total value of P6,057,802.40.

Also seized were 1,055 ampules of Nubain, valued at P121,325.

Seventy-one percent of the 3,003 barangays in the entire Central Visayas region have also been declared drug-cleared by the Regional Oversight for Drug Clearing Operations.

In 2024 alone, 206 barangays were declared drug-cleared as part of the Barangay Drug Clearing Program (BDCP).

An additional 30 barangays also await validation during the deliberation by the oversight committee on on Thursday, September 26, 2024.

Committee members include the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, Philippine National Police, the Department of Health, Local Government Units, and other government agencies.

PRO 7 Director Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin assured the public that they will continue their intensified campaign against illegal drugs with the support of other stakeholders and the community.