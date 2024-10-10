Almost P14B in illegal drugs seized in last 2 years

THE Philippine National Police-Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) seized nearly P14 billion worth of illegal drugs during the two years under President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s administration, from July 1, 2022 to Oct. 7, 2024.

Brig. Gen. Eleazar Matta, director of the PDEG, reported that they conducted 1,674 anti-narcotics operations, which led to the arrest of 1,903 individuals. Key seizures included 1,717.61 kilograms of methamphetamine (shabu) worth P11.68 billion, marijuana valued at P1.83 billion, and ketamine worth P243 million.

Authorities also confiscated 58 kilograms of cocaine valued at P3,074,000, 1,343 ecstasy tablets worth P2,283,100, and 1.96 kilograms of kush marijuana totaling P2,937,750.

Under PNP Chief Gen. Rommel Marbil’s leadership from April to October 2024, 410 operations led to 468 arrests and the recovery of P2.2 billion in drugs.

Matta said the figures reflect the administration’s firm stance on curbing illegal drug operations throughout the country.

“As we pursue our anti-illegal drug campaign, our team works tirelessly to disrupt the networks that fuel this crisis. Every operation we undertake is a step toward a safer, drug-free community,” Matta said.

The Marcos administration’s approach to illegal drugs focuses on rehabilitation, reintegration, and preventive education programs, specifically for the youth. / TPM / SUNSTAR PHILIPPINES