Almost P2 million shabu seized in separate buy-busts in Cebu

ALMOST P2 million worth of illegal drugs were confiscated by the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) and the Cebu City Police Office in separate anti-illegal drug operations in Cebu.

The first operation was carried out by the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU 7) at 9:42 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, on Saint Jude Street, Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City, which led to the arrest of King Montillano Palma alias Kiana, 26, a high-value individual from Purok Eto, Sitio Salvador, Barangay Tangke, Talisay City.

Taken from Palma were 200 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P1,360,000.

At 12:10 a.m. on Friday, November 22, another high-value individual was arrested during a buy-bust conducted by the City Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Cebu City Police Office in Sitio Riverside Englis, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City.

The suspect was identified as Ronelo Angaon Bacalan alias Kagot, 44, a resident of the area.

Confiscated from him were 75 grams of alleged shabu with a standard drug price of P510,000. (AYB, TPT)