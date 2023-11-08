Almost P9 million shabu seized in Central Visayas

NEARLY P9 million worth of illegal drugs were seized and three persons were arrested in separate anti-illegal drug operations in the Central Visayas on November 6 and 7, 2023.

On Monday night, November 6, an 18-year-old man was apprehended by the members of the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Panglao Municipal Police Station in Bohol during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Tawala.

Police recovered 150 grams of substance believed to be shabu with a standard drug price of P1,020,000 from the suspect, whose name is withheld by the police.

On the same day, a 30-year-old woman was also arrested during a drug bust by the City Intelligence Unit of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office in Barangay Pajo, where she yielded 1.1 kilos of shabu worth P7,480,000.

In Purok Maisdaon, Sibulan town, Negros Oriental, the operatives of the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit and Provincial Intelligence Unit and Sibulan Municipal Police Station launched an anti-illegal drug operation that resulted in the arrest of a 33-year-old man for having in his possession 50 grams of shabu worth P340,000.

Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, chief of the Police Regional Office (PRO 7), praised his men for their relentless campaign against illegal drugs.

“Pursuant to the objectives of the ‘Buhay Ingatan, Droga’y Ayawan’ or Bida program of Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. and the 5-focused agenda of the PNP, the entire force of PRO 7 will remain relentless in pursuing all illegal drug activities in the region while ensuring the safety and security of the Central Visayas community," according to Aberin.

Meanwhile, the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) seized 13 grams of shabu worth P90,680 and arrested 16 drug personalities within a week of anti-criminality operations.

According to CPPO Chief Colonel Percival Zorilla, they also captured 12 individuals in the campaign against wanted persons, nabbed three persons in the campaign against loose firearms, and apprehended 50 people for engaging in gambling and illegal numbers game. (AYB, TPT)