Alodia Gosiengfiao sparks laughs with rice cooker joke on Family Feud

COSPLAYER and content creator Alodia Gosiengfiao had netizens laughing during her recent Family Feud Philippines appearance on March 25, 2026.

Representing her team, Black Rose, she buzzed in first when host Dingdong Dantes asked, “If there’s no pot at home, what would you use to cook rice?” Her answer: “Rice cooker.”

The moment quickly reminded fans of a viral throwback. In 2021, Alodia playfully posted a photo of herself in a sultry gown with the caption, “Hi, ako nga pala yung sinayang mo” (“Hi, I’m the one you wasted”).

Her ex, Wil Dasovich, later turned it into meme history, sharing a photo of himself holding a rice cooker with cooked rice and captioning, “Hi, ako nga pala yung sinaing mo” (“Hi, I’m the rice you cooked”).

After the game, Alodia jokingly credited the show’s writers with the caption: “Who wrote this script?” Her episode featured husband Chris Quimbo, sibling Ashley Gosiengfiao, and friend Dexie Diaz.

It seems the rice cooker joke is still cooking up laughs online. (JMT)