Aloguinsan opens doors to take in Mandaue’s waste

THE Municipality of Aloguinsan in southern Cebu has formally proposed to serve as a possible garbage disposal site for Mandaue City, as local officials continue to search for a long-term, cost-efficient, and environmentally friendly solution to the city’s waste management problem.

Aloguinsan Mayor Caesar Ignatius “Ig-Ig” Moreno personally presented the proposal to Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano, saying that his municipality is open to accepting Mandaue’s waste.

In response, Ouano said Mandaue is willing to receive and review the proposal as it continues to explore alternative waste disposal options that are pro-people and pro-environment.

Ouano said that Mandaue City has received several invitations related to garbage disposal and waste management.

He said one of these came from Naga City Mayor Val Chiong, who invited Mandaue officials to visit a waste-to-energy plant in Naga City, Cebu.

“We were invited to look at their waste-to-energy facility in Naga City. Some of our city councilors joined us, and we are seriously considering this option,” Ouano said.

He added that Mandaue City has a possible site at the Mandaue Green Learning Park (MGLP), where a waste-to-energy plant could be built, requiring only about 1.5 hectares of land.

“We are considering all these options and studying what would be the best solution for the City of Mandaue,” the mayor said.

Ouano also stressed the importance of strict waste segregation at the barangay level to help reduce costs.

He said barangay officials were informed on January 20 that the City will strictly implement waste segregation to make hauling more efficient.

“If our waste is properly segregated when collected from the Mandaue Green Learning Park, and then transferred to Asian Energy in the Municipality of Consolacion, the cost for the city will be much lower,” he said.

According to Ouano, the City is currently facing high expenses in waste management. He revealed that its tipping fee alone reaches about P65 million annually, while a three-month hauling contract costs around P68 million.

“These costs are very difficult for the city. We want to cut expenses, but at the same time, we are looking for a long-term solution,” he said.

The mayor said the City is considering providing incentives to barangays that strictly comply with waste segregation rules.

He added that sanctions are also being discussed, although the City prefers not to implement them.

“We do not want to impose sanctions, such as not collecting garbage, because that would affect the residents. However, it would also be unfair to barangays that are following the rules if others do not comply,” Ouano said.

He said barangay leaders were generally cooperative during the discussion, and the City is expected to announce its final decision on incentives or sanctions after further deliberation with its core team next week.

Ouano also mentioned that other disposal sites, including Bogo City, are being considered, although he clarified that the city has not yet confirmed details regarding ownership and operations of the sanitary landfill there.

“For now, the best option we see is Asian Energy in Consolacion,” he said, noting that Mandaue City cannot directly dump waste at the facility and must still rely on a private hauler.

He added that using a nearer disposal site could help reduce fuel costs and wear on garbage trucks, especially during the rainy season when roads leading to distant landfills can become dangerous.

Meanwhile, Mandaue City continues to use a temporary garbage disposal site in Barangay Umapad following the deadly garbage landslide in Barangay Binaliw, which claimed 36 lives.

Also present during the meeting were City Administrator Sally Malig-on, Jr. and several officials from the Municipality of Aloguinsan. (ABC)