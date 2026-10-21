Aloguinsan, Oslob, Alegria score victories

ALOGUINSAN, Oslob and Alegria emerged victorious in their respective games in the ongoing Cebu Governor’s Cup Under-18 basketball tournament at the Sibonga Sports Complex over the weekend.

Aloguinsan edged Dalaguete, 42-35, in a closely contested encounter.

Raymond Arante led Aloguinsan with nine points. His team trailed through the first three quarters before finding its rhythm early in the fourth period to seize control and secure the victory.

Ramon Junjie Seguisabal contributed seven points and 10 rebounds, while John Joseph Barolo added six points and 11 rebounds.

Kent Macatipon paced Dalaguete with 10 points and seven rebounds.

In another game, Oslob showcased its offensive firepower to overcome Santander, 64-58.

Rusty Eric Nebria led Oslob with 13 points and five rebounds, while John Joseph Magalso chipped in 10 points. Cling Brylle Suycano provided solid support with eight points and 12 rebounds.

Santander attempted to mount a comeback in the second half but could not overcome Oslob’s offense and tight defense.

John Benedict Busmeon led Santander with 14 points and eight rebounds. Terence Ray Guangco contributed 11 points and four rebounds, while Ryle Bwayne Serencio tallied six points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Alegria dominated Alcantara, 100-69.

After trailing 28-23 in the opening quarter, Alegria bounced back in the second period to take a 51-46 lead at halftime. Its offense kept rolling in the second half, extending the advantage to 77-58 before sealing the lopsided victory.

Jirly Alcibar led the offensive with 23 points and eight rebounds. Glenn Antalan recorded a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds, while Lester Lobrino and Jewon Amante added 11 points apiece. Jun Maer Antonio chipped in 10 points.

John Jyksier Templor led Alcantara with 15 points, while Mike Relacion and Jayvie Claros contributed 11 points each. / JBM