Alonte, Andalio welcome baby girl

Celebrity couple Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalio have welcomed their first child. Alonte shared the news through an Instagram Story on Thursday, March 12, 2026, announcing that Andalio had given birth to a healthy baby girl.

The couple has yet to reveal the baby’s face, but a cloth embroidered with the initials “RL” was shown. The child is reportedly named Runi Lior, with the nickname Nili.

Alonte expressed his gratitude in the caption, writing “Thank You Lord!!” and “wabyuuu!! (love you).”

It was previously reported that Andalio was about five months pregnant when the couple got married in November 2025. / TRC S