Alonzo to star in new teleserye

BEA Alonzo has confirmed that she will be doing a new television series with GMA in 2026.

“I’m going back to TV after a year of hiatus. I’m going to start doing a soap very, very soon, still with GMA,” she said in a recent interview.

The 38-year-old actress did not reveal the title but hinted that the project is closely tied to current events in the Philippines.

“It’s something really brave. It’s something I’ve never done before because… let me say it’s very timely to what our country is going through,” she shared.

Her last TV series was “Widows’ War,” which aired on GMA from July 2024 to January 2025. / TRC S