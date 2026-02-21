Alonzo withdraws cyber libel case after Fermin’s public apology

BEA ALONZO has withdrawn the cyber libel case she filed against entertainment reporter-columnist Cristy Fermin following the latter’s public apology.

According to the actress’s legal counsel, Bea’s decision to withdraw the case was not out of fear or retreat, but a conscious choice rooted in forgiveness and resolution.

“This decision is neither an act of retreat nor concession. Rather, it is an act of resolve, anchored in forgiveness,” the official statement read.

“She views this chapter not as something to carry forward but as something to close, with grace, dignity, and peace,” it added.

Bea filed charges against Fermin, Wendell Alvarez, and Romel Villamor in 2024 over alleged malicious statements involving her former driver, who reportedly claimed he did not receive benefits. / TRC