Alqueza rules Sugbu tilt

EDGAR “Egay” Alqueza fashioned out a remarkable performance on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, when he topped the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (Sugbu) Bowler of the Month tournament for October at the SM Bowling Center of SM Seaside.

Alqueza stood out from the start, scoring a 230 in the first game en route to securing the October title with a five-game aggregate of 1,112 pinfalls.

“Nakatsamba na pod (Just got lucky again),” Alqueza told SunStar Cebu Sports about his recent triumph.

Following closely behind Alqueza was Nestor Ranido, whose 232 and 226 output in Games 3 and 4 kept the competition fierce, but his efforts couldn’t quite surpass Alqueza’s final tally. Ranido finished with a commendable 1,107 total.

Jomar Jumapao also displayed his impressive skills on the lanes and wound up third with 1,094 pinfalls.

However, Jumapao officially emerged as the first runner-up by virtue of his 232-161 win over Ranido in the up-the-ladder round for the Top 5 finishers.

Jumapao settled for the runner-up honors as he bowed to Alqueza by a mere pinfall, 208-209, in the championship stage.

Chris Ramil and Lemuel Pacquibut completed the Top 5 performers with Ramil scoring 1,039 for fourth place and Pacquibut notching 1,003 pinfalls for fifth.

The tournament also saw notable performances from Luke Bolongan and Richard Turner, who posted 995 and 993, respectively.

Rounding out the best 10 bowlers of Sugbu this month were Heber Alqueza with 981, Arthur Tapaya with 971 and David Peña with 966. / LBG