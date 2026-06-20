ALS center opens in Lo-ok

A NEW Alternative Learning System (ALS) School-Based Learning Center was opened at Lo-ok Elementary School on June 11, 2026, marking a step toward expanding accessible and inclusive education in the community.

The center was formally turned over through a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the Department of Education (DepEd) and Lo-ok barangay officials, strengthening the partnership between the education sector and local government in supporting lifelong learning opportunities.

During the opening ceremony, Schools Division Superintendent Marilyn S. Andales highlighted the importance of collaboration among stakeholders in improving educational access and learning outcomes.

Dr. Earl Adrian Cejas, DepEd education supervisor, emphasized the role of ALS in providing alternative pathways for learners who seek opportunities for education and personal development.

Public Schools District Supervisor Sinfronia R. Berdin also thanked barangay officials, stakeholders and the school community for their continued support of ALS programs.

Lo-ok barangay officials reaffirmed their commitment to sustaining initiatives that promote education and community development. Barangay Councilor and Education Committee Chairman Jerome R. Berdin expressed support for programs that create more learning opportunities and strengthen cooperation between the school and the community.

The event concluded with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, officially opening the ALS learning facility designed to provide a learner-centered and inclusive environment for ALS students.

DepEd officials said the establishment of the center reflects the shared responsibility of government agencies, local leaders and education advocates in ensuring that more learners can pursue their educational goals. / Sinfronia R. Berdin