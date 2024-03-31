ALS students plant mangroves

THE students and teachers of an Alternative Learning System (ALS) engaged in mangrove planting in Barangay Cogon Pardo, Cebu City on Monday, March 18, 2024.

Students from ALS Community Learning Center planted mangroves in Sitio All Season 3-Back Central, Cogon Pardo.

The aim of the activity was to enhance the ecosystem such as providing additional oxygen from plants for better air quality, mitigating the effects of climate change, and providing a safe breeding ground for fish.

It also taught ALS students to understdand the value and importance of protecting and enhancing natural resources through planting mangrove trees along the coastline.

This activity was organized by ALS teachers namely Aldrin Joseph Loresto, Dennis Baysa, Lloyd Englis, Melchor Billacasten and Dr. Jerlyn Palata.

The barangay council of Cogon Pardo led by Barangay Captain Harry Eran, Cogon Pardo Sangguniang Kabataan Council led by Dan Deither Eran, and Pardo District Community Rover Scout, also participated in the event.