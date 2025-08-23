Altas, Soaring Falcons soar to blowout victories

MANILA-BASED schools flexed their muscles against Cebu teams on Day 3 of the Cebu City Inter-Collegiate Invitational basketball tournament on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at the Cebu City Sports Institute gym in Brgy. Sawang Calero, Cebu City.

The University of Perpetual Help System Dalta (UPHSD) Altas, coached by Olsen Racela, mounted a strong rally in the fourth quarter to dump the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, 78-62, and remain unbeaten in two games.

John Abis and Mark Cruz caught fire with 13 points apiece to pace the Altas.

Fritz John Gonzales dropped 18 points but it wasn’t enough to lift the Jaguars from a 0-2 hole.

Meanwhile, the Adamson University Falcons leaned on Cedrick Manzano’s 17 points, three rebounds, and one block to dominate the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 86-52.

This marked the first win for Nash Racela’s squad, who suffered a surprising loss to the St. Benilde Blazers last Sunday.

Aj Fransman added 13 points, eight rebounds, and one assist, while Matthew Montebon chipped in 12 points for the Falcons.

James Enriquez led the Warriors with 18 points, five rebounds, and one assist, while Kyle Maglinte had 13 points, six rebounds, two assists, and one steal. / JBM