Alternergy gets SEC’s first Green Equity Label

ALTERNERGY Holdings Corp. said it has received the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Green Equity Label, becoming the first publicly listed company on the Philippine Stock Exchange to earn the certification.

The label recognizes firms deriving over half of their revenues and spending from green activities.

Alternergy president Gerry Magbanua said the certification affirms its position as a “pure play renewable energy developer” and will help attract sustainability-focused investors.

An assurance report by SGV verified that 100 percent of Alternergy’s revenues come from renewable energy, with over 90 percent of expenses supporting wind, solar, hydro and battery projects. / KOC