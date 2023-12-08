Alternergy, Quezelco 1 tie up to dispatch supply from wind project

ALTERNERGY’S Alabat Wind Farm Project in Quezon gets another boost as it partners with the Quezon 1 Electric Cooperative Inc. (Quezelco 1) to facilitate the dispatch of power to the Luzon grid.

In a disclosure to the local bourse, renewable power pioneer Alternergy Holdings Corp. (Alternergy) reported that the Board of Directors of the Alabat Wind Power Corp. (AWPC), the special purpose company developing the project and Alternergy subsidiary, has approved the execution of the Memorandum of Agreement with Quezelco 1.

Under the MOA, AWPC will construct and commission a 37-kilometer 69kV transmission line from the Alabat Wind Farm Project to the Hondugua Substation of the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines. For its part, Quezelco 1 will construct a 10 MVA substation.