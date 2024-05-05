Alvarez retains undisputed crown

LAS VEGAS — The question of whether Canelo Alvarez can any longer knock out anyone likely won’t go away with his victory by unanimous decision Sunday (PH time), but he remains the undisputed super middleweight champion because he was the stronger and more effective boxer.

Alvarez (61-2-2), who closed as a minus-380 favorite at BetMGM, overcame a somewhat slow start to dominate and hand Jaime Munguia (43-1) his first loss.

The champ took full control after knocking down Munguia in the fourth round before the announced crowd of 17,492, which was fairly evenly split between the two competitors.

Tim Cheatham scored the fight 117-110, David Sutherland had it 116-111 and Steve Weisfeld 115-112.

“When I retire, my numbers will say what position I’m in,” Alvarez said. “I know there’s a lot of great Mexican fighters in the past, but I’m the best fighting right now.” / AP