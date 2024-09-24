Alvarez set to see action in ONE Friday Fights 82

CARLOS “The Limitless” Alvarez has been eagerly waiting for a chance to bounce back, and his opportunity finally arrives on October 4.

He is set to step back inside the ring at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, as part of the supporting card for ONE Friday Fights 82. There, he squares off against Russian prospect Mirza Aliev in a featherweight MMA bout.

The 25-year-old standout from Baguio City burst onto the scene with a string of stellar performances that quickly established him as a rising star. He stormed through his first three opponents, securing two submissions and one knockout.

With each victory, Alvarez appeared poised to earn the coveted $100,000 contract and a spot on ONE Championship’s main roster.

But in December 2023, his meteoric rise was abruptly halted by Nachyn Sat. In what was expected to be Alvarez’s breakout fight, the Mongolian bruiser pushed him to unfamiliar territory, ultimately handing the Filipino his first career defeat via a second-round TKO.

Now, nearly a year after that setback, Alvarez seeks to redeem himself and restart his climb up the ladder.

However, the road to redemption wouldn’t be easy. Since turning professional in 2022, Aliev has been nothing short of sensational.

The Russian turned heads in his pro debut with an 18-second knockout before authoring a perfect follow-up courtesy of a 55-second submission.

Although Alvarez has more experience under the ONE Friday Fights banner, Aliev’s undefeated record and rapid finishes make him a dangerous counterpart.

The newcomer is undoubtedly eager to make a statement in his maiden outing under the bright lights this October.