‘Always Yours, Never Mine’ now showing

The reunion movie of Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto is now showing in cinemas.

“Always Yours, Never Mine” is produced by Star Cinema and directed by Cathy Garcia-Sampana.

Aside from the Philippines, the film will also be shown in the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Australia and New Zealand on Oct. 22; the US, Canada and Guam on Oct. 23; the UK and Austria on Oct. 31; and Spain, France and Italy starting Nov. 1.

The film will also have European special screenings and meet-and-greet sessions with the stars. In the UK, these will be held at Genesis Cinema London on Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. There will also be special screenings with the lead stars, known as “JoshLia,” at Palacio de la Prensa Cinema in Madrid, Spain on Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The romantic drama follows Apollo (Joshua) and Luna (Julia), whose paths continue to cross over three decades.

“I feel like we need this kind of entertainment. We need to breathe, and I think this is our breath of fresh air. I hope many people can relate to and journey alongside the characters of Apollo and Luna,” Joshua said.

“It’s about your willingness to give your heart to somebody else who can’t give theirs back to you,” Julia said. / TRC