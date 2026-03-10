Cebu

Alysa Liu withdraws from 2026 World Figure Skating Championships

Olympic champion Alysa Liu has withdrawn from the 2026 ISU World Figure Skating Championships scheduled later this month.
Liu recently won the Olympic gold medal in women’s figure skating, becoming the first American woman in more than two decades to claim the Winter Games title.

She had been expected to compete alongside fellow U.S. skaters Amber Glenn and Isabeau Levito.

The championships will be held from March 24 to March 29, 2026 in Prague.

Sarah Everhardt will replace Liu on the U.S. team after first alternate Bradie Tennell declined the spot. (AYP)

