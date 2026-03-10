Alyssa Liu other celebrity hair trends you can't miss

While she originally toyed with the idea of raccoon spots, Liu opted for a more sustainable approach: each year, she’ll add a new halo of color to represent her growth. On the ice, she’s rocking bold bleached streaks and edgy Bushwick mini-bangs, combining art and self-expression in every performance.

Here are additional trendy hairstyles to experiment with this year:

Hair forecasts

Hair trends in 2026, according to Vogue, are bold, expressive and refreshingly modern. Sculptural curls are making a comeback thanks to advanced curl-defining tools and innovative products, while the beatnik revival channels messy-but-structured textures reminiscent of Mick Jagger, achieving a look that feels effortless yet curated.

The classic French twist is also getting a sleek rebrand, appearing natural from the front and freshly washed rather than backcombed, with celebrities like Hailey Bieber showing how versatile updos can feel modern. Rich, lustrous brunette shades are dominating beauty mood boards this year, with coffee and espresso tones without leaning too warm or icy.

On Philippine celebrities

Local stars are keeping pace with these global trends, showing off their own takes on hair-forward looks. Michelle Dee wears a short, textured pixie cut with tousled layers and a sun-kissed blonde hue, perfectly balancing edgy and elegant. Anne Curtis sports a chic iJapanese wolf cut that sits just above her shoulders, styled with a middle part and subtle volume for a sleek, fashion-forward silhouette.

Embracing her “blonde era,” Blythe (Andrea Brillantes) pairs long, layered hair with curtain bangs. The romantic waves complete the look, making this probably the biggest hair transformation among Filipino celebrities this year.

Your hair can always grow, but your fearless creativity won’t wait. This Women’s Month, let your hair be a part of your journey toward confidence and self-expression.