Amaba, Ocaba end Sibonga’s blissful run in Gullas Cup

CHRISTIAN Amaba and Isaac Ocaba teamed up to tow Abante Minglanilla to the top spot of the Rhea Gullas Cup after an 84-69 rout of Blissful Sibonga last Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at the Carcar Sports Gymnasium.

Sibonga fought early on and led 27-25 after the first. However, Minglanilla imposed its will from the second period onwards as it grabbed the upper hand, 46-41, at halftime and never looked back afterward.

Amaba had 17 points and six rebounds to lead Minglanilla, while Ocaba added 11 markers. JC Sanguenza had 10 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals, while Joseph Alicaya submitted 10 markers and eight boards.

Meanwhile, the Talisay Aksyon Agad crushed defending champion San Fernando Buffalos, 74-53, to earn the second seed in the semifinal round. It was a close game early as Talisay held a 39-35 halftime lead but Talisay outscored the Buffalos, 22-10, to erect a 61-45 lead heading to the last period.

John Lasola compiled 12 points, nine rebounds, two assists, five steals, and a block, while Christian Alejandrino was equally effective, producing 12 points, six rebounds, two assists, and four steals.

On the other hand, Sidlak Carcar defeated Naga Atong Garbo, 76-64, to earn the third seed in the Final Four. Carcar utilized a scintillating 30-12 run in the second to take full control of the game and grab the victory.

Julius Tipon led Carcar with 18 points, seven rebounds, two assists and three steals. Jethro Sagolili also helped out, firing 17 markers. Christopher Delica had 13, even as Dharzy Bacon added 11 points.

Minglanilla will take on Naga, while Talisay battles Carcar in the semifinals next weekend. Minglanilla and Talisay will have twice-to-beat advantages over their respective foes. / JNP