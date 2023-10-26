Amarillo Restaurant reopens with an international flair

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Amarillo restaurant has awakened from its pandemic-induced slumber, igniting the taste buds of diners once again with its unrivaled flavors and enchanting atmosphere.

Nestled in the heart of Lahug, this culinary gem triumphantly reopened its doors on October 21, 2023, under the visionary guidance of Chief operating officer, Elisa Yu, and Operations Head, Tony Tanyag.

Amarillo, once known for its Spanish cuisine, has undergone a remarkable transformation. It has evolved into an internationally inspired restaurant, poised to cater not only to local palates but also to satisfy the discerning taste buds of global tourists. This strategic shift will position Amarillo as a prominent player in the international culinary scene while still honoring its roots in the local community.

The revamped menu at Amarillo showcases a diverse range of culinary delights, ensuring there is something to please every appetite. From comforting soups, refreshing salads, and enticing appetizers to mouthwatering Mediterranean flatbread pizzas and succulent steaks, the menu presents a symphony of flavors that promises to leave guests craving for more. The culinary team at Amarillo has painstakingly crafted each dish, sourcing the finest ingredients to deliver an unforgettable dining experience.

Operations Head, Tony Tanyag, shared his insights into the revamped concept of the restaurant.

Tanyag explained, “Amarillo has evolved into a destination that caters not only to international tourists but also to locals. It is no longer just a place for a remarkable dining experience; it is a sanctuary for relaxation and the enjoyment of the panoramic view of Cebu City, offering a 360-degree experience.”

Adding to the excitement, Amarillo has expanded its breakfast menu, offering an extensive array of dishes to start the day on a delightful note. Previously featuring nine dishes, the breakfast menu has now grown to include twenty delectable options. From noodles and an egg station to pastries and more, guests can indulge in a sumptuous breakfast feast for only P450.

With its relaunch, Amarillo is poised to reclaim its status as one of the most sought-after dining establishments in Cebu and beyond.

Starting October 21, 2023, Amarillo will once again welcome guests into its enchanting and flavorful embrace.