Amateur boxer ends up in jail after attacking his uncle

AN AMATEUR boxer landed in jail after he hit his uncle with a steel pipe.

The incident took place around 8 p.m. last Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Unit 1, Oppra, Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City.

Police identified the suspect as McOwen Ralf Tajanlangit, 24, a resident of the said place, and the victim as Delson Dagatan Tañon, 33.

According to an inquiry carried out at the Guadalupe Police Station, Tajanlangit became enraged after being reprimanded by the victim for slapping his younger brother in the head.

Tajanlangit got a pipe as a result and struck the victim in the head and different parts of the body.

Neighbors who witnessed the incident then alerted the barangay tanods, who in turn arrested the suspect and turned him over to the Guadalupe Police Station. (AYB, TPT)