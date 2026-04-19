Amazon acquires Globalstar in $11.57B deal to rival Starlink

ON TUESDAY, April 14, 2026, Amazon announced an $11.57 billion deal to acquire satellite company Globalstar, enhancing its efforts in satellite internet services.

This decision has sparked a competition with the leading company Starlink, owned by Elon Musk.

The deal is presumed to strengthen Amazon’s satellite network as it aims to launch thousands of units by 2029. Globalstar will also continue to support Apple features such as Emergency SOS on Apple Watch and iPhone. / Tasha Zosa Anton, UP Cebu Intern