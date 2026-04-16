Amazon to end support for older Kindles

Amazon announced it will end support for Kindle models released in 2012 or earlier starting May 20, 2026.

Affected devices will no longer be able to purchase, borrow, or download new books, and users won’t be able to register them to an Amazon account. However, previously downloaded titles will remain accessible as long as the device stays logged in and isn’t reset.

Models impacted include early Kindle devices such as the 1st Generation Kindle (2007), Kindle DX series, Kindle Keyboard, Kindle 4 and 5, Kindle Touch, and the first-generation Kindle Paperwhite. Several early Kindle Fire tablets released between 2011 and 2012 will also lose support.

Users can check their device model through Settings > Device Options > Device Info. Amazon also encourages customers to use its trade-in program, which offers rebates toward newer devices. / TRC S