Ambulance driver arrested in Bohol drug bust

A FORMER firefighter who is currently working as an ambulance driver at the Rural Health Unit (RHU) in the municipality of Alburquerque, Bohol, was arrested in a buy-bust on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

The operation was conducted by the Alburquerque Municipal Police Station at 11:44 p.m. on Saturday in Purok 5, Barangay Sta. Filomena, Alburquerque.

The suspect was identified as alias Erwin, 28, a resident of Purok 7, Barangay Upper Tagbuane, Alburquerque, Bohol.

Personnel of the Alburquerque Municipal Police Station confiscated several sachets of shabu weighing 10.67 grams, with a standard drug price of P72,556.

The operation stemmed from information received by police regarding the alleged involvement of the former Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) personnel, who is now an ambulance driver at the town's RHU, in the illegal drug trade.

Based on a background investigation, alias Erwin was reportedly dismissed from the BFP several years ago after testing positive for illegal drug use.

Upon receiving the information, police immediately conducted intelligence monitoring. After confirming the veracity of the information, they launched the buy-bust led by Police Executive Master Sergeant Bernardo Balo, deputy chief of police, under the supervision of their chief, Police Lieutenant Junrel Boniel.

The confiscated evidence has been forwarded to the PNP Forensic Unit of the Bohol Police Provincial Office for chemical analysis. Authorities are also preparing the appropriate charges against the suspect. (AYB)