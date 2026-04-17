Ambulance driver faces charges after fatal Cebu flyover crash

A TRAGIC accident on a Cebu City flyover has led to serious legal consequences for an ambulance driver. Kevin Ryan Gesta, 23, is facing multiple criminal charges after driving against the flow of traffic and crashing into a motorcycle, leaving one student dead and another injured.

The crash happened on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, on the Archbishop Reyes Avenue flyover. Police Col. George Ylanan, chief of the Cebu City Police Office, confirmed that Gesta underwent legal proceedings on Thursday.

Currently, Gesta is charged with reckless imprudence resulting in serious physical injury and damage to property.

The initial complaint was filed by the parent of the motorcycle driver, 19-year-old Juan Antonio Ladioray.

More charges

While Gesta is already in custody, more charges are coming. A separate complaint for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide is expected to be filed on Friday, April 17. This filing was delayed to allow the father of the deceased passenger, Braille Nichole Kwek, to arrive from abroad.

Safety protocols under review

Gesta remains held by the Traffic Enforcement Unit while investigators look into why the ambulance was driving the wrong way on the flyover. This incident has sparked a heated debate about emergency rules. While ambulances are emergency vehicles, authorities reminded the public that drivers must still follow safety measures to prevent avoidable tragedies. AYB