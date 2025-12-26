Amen steps up vs. 'Idol' Lebron

FACING the player he once idolised, Amen Thompson delivered a rousing performance against veteran LeBron James in the Houston Rockets’ 117-96 road win against the Los Angeles Lakers in the National Basketball Association (NBA) Christmas Day game in California on Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025 (Dec. 26, PH time).

The second-year guard Thompson poured in 26 points, grabbed seven rebounds and five assists, spearheading a balanced Houston attack that saw six players finish in double figures.

“I love watching those type of guys to see how they attack when given the opportunity,” Thompson said. “I also like how they can command the floor. I’ve been a LeBron, Westbrook and John Wall fan. And then I started watching Rondo and was like, ‘Yo, this man is nice.”

Kevin Durant provided veteran firepower with 25 points and nine assists, as Houston snapped a two-game losing streak and moved to 7–7 on the road. Thompson and Durant each scored 16 points in the opening half, helping the Rockets take a 63–53 advantage into the break while holding James to just eight points.

LeBron finished with 18 points, while Luka Doncic led Los Angeles with 25, but the Lakers never found rhythm. James and Doncic struggled from deep, combining for 4-of-11 from three, and accounted for more than half of the Lakers’ 16 turnovers.

The defeat dropped Los Angeles to a 25–27 (win-loss) record, marking their third straight loss.

It was the 27th consecutive Christmas game for the Lakers.