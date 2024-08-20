American accuses condo rental of overcharging, misleading ads

AN AMERICAN national has accused a condo rental company in Lapu-Lapu City of overcharging fees and misrepresenting the appearance of the units in online advertisements.

The management of the company, however, denied these allegations.

Steven Carter, real name withheld, an American who claimed to be a retired police officer, reached out to SunStar Cebu through phone call on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024.

Carter, who requested to be interviewed in person, alleged that EJB Property Management Services deceived them to pay an additional P15,000 on top of their previously agreed rental fee.

Carter said that the condo management initially quoted a monthly rate of P25,000 for short-term rentals, which included all utilities. Long-term rentals could be for a duration of one month to a year.

However, when it came to sign the contract, the rate had increased to P45,000 plus utilities, he added.

Carter said when he inquired about the P45,000 rental fee, the management provided an explanation from a “sales perspective,” which he said he found difficult to understand.

Carter also noted that at least three employees and the manager had previously confirmed that a studio apartment costs P25,000, while a one-bedroom unit is priced at P35,000, with all utilities included.

Carter’s wife, a Filipina, who requested not to be named, said they rented a studio type condo. However, when they checked the unit before moving in, they were only allowed to see limited parts of the condo.

In a text message to SunStar Cebu on Tuesday, EJB Property Management Services explained that a contract with a minimum duration of six to 12 months costs P25,000. The total price also varies depending on the type of unit.

For short-term contracts of less than six months, the management said monthly fees range from P30,000 to P35,000.

The management said the complainant has a copy of the short-term contract outlining all inclusions and exclusions. However, the other party countered by claiming that they only received a single page with their signature on it.

“I didn’t get a copy. [The management] gave me a piece of paper with my signature on it. I had to give them P53,000 in cash on [June 29],” said Carter.

Broken facilities, bed bugs infestation

Aside from concerns on rising rental fees, Carter also alleged that the condo unit has several issues with its facilities.

Photos provided by Carter to SunStar Cebu reveal that the balcony railings are missing and have rusted, while some cabinets are broken.

Moreover, Carter found mold and stains, including traces of blood and feces, on the far-end walls and inside the cabinets. These areas were tested with a cotton swab for confirmation.

He claimed that bed bugs have also laid eggs on the mattress and under the bed.

The management said that as of Tuesday, they had not received any complaints about bed bugs from the tenants.

“We did not [receive any complaints] from them regarding the bed bugs. They can contact us right away if they have concerns or [go] straight to our office, Monday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” reads a portion of the text message from EJB.

Carter, however, said he is planning to press charges if needed. The management, for its part, said they are going to discuss the matter privately with their lawyer.

City’s action

Meanwhile, Garry Lao, Lapu-Lapu City Tourism Office (CTO) head, told SunStar Cebu in a separate interview that he has not heard of the issue and has not received any formal complaints in his office.

“The CTO will look into the details of the incident so we can put in place proper measures to prevent or avoid similar incidents to happen in the future,” said Lao.

Lao also noted that the tourism sector has emphasized not to book online, especially on non-accredited agencies. / DPC