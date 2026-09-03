American, Filipina wife shot dead in Dumaguete

AN AMERICAN national and his Filipina wife were found dead inside their home in Barangay Bajumpandan, Dumaguete City, early Wednesday, September 2, 2026, in what police believe may have been a robbery.

The Dumaguete City Police Station received a call through the 911 hotline at around 6:08 a.m. reporting a shooting incident inside the victims’ residence.

Responding police officers found the couple lying inside the house, both suffering from gunshot wounds and covered in blood.

Based on the initial investigation, the victims’ caretaker told police that he woke up at around 4 a.m. and noticed armed, unidentified individuals inside the house.

The Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (NOrPPO) withheld further details about the incident as the investigation remains ongoing.

However, an initial inspection of the residence showed that the suspects allegedly took personal belongings, an estimated P60,000 in cash, electronic devices, identification cards and other valuables.

Police are still conducting an inventory to determine what other items belonging to the couple may have been taken.

Scene of the Crime Operations personnel recovered spent shell casings, slugs and live ammunition from the crime scene.

The recovered evidence will undergo cross-matching and ballistic examination as part of the continuing investigation.

Meanwhile, NOrPPO, under newly appointed provincial director Police Col. Jonathan Abella, immediately activated the Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) “DUELL” to expedite the investigation and resolution of the case.

The Provincial Intelligence Unit, Provincial Investigation and Detective Management Unit, Negros Oriental Forensic Unit and Dumaguete City Police Station have joined the investigation under SITG “DUELL.”

“We deeply condemn this senseless and heinous act of violence. The creation of SITG ‘DUELL’ guarantees that all operational, tactical, and forensic resources of NOrPPO are dedicated to solving this case promptly. We will leave no stone unturned until the perpetrator is brought to justice,” Abella said.

Investigators are now reviewing CCTV footage from the area, taking statements from witnesses who may provide information about the incident, and gathering additional forensic evidence. (AYB)