AMERICAN man faces RAPE, DETENTION raps

A 59-YEAR-OLD retired investor accused of detaining nearly 10 women, including minors, inside a rented condominium in Juana Osmeña Extension, Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City, was charged with rape, illegal detention and a drug-related offense.

The suspect, identified as alias Jonathan, is from Missouri, United States, and was renting a condominium unit in Kamputhaw.

Lt. Col. Rolan Aliser, Police Regional Office 7 spokesperson, said the Inayawan Police Station, in coordination with the Abellana Police Station and the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (Iacat), found that the women had allegedly been prevented from leaving the suspect’s room.

The suspect is detained at the Abellana Police Station. Police will also conduct a background investigation to determine whether he has faced cases in the United States and are coordinating with other government agencies to verify his records.

“The background investigation is already part of our case buildup, and our coordination with other agencies will continue, especially with his country of origin, so we can see what his background really is,” Aliser said in Cebuano.

Aliser declined to provide further details because the victims include minors and two women aged 22.

The victims are under the care of the Department of Social Welfare and Development and have been placed under intervention.

Meanwhile, Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, called for stronger cooperation among Association of Southeast Asian Nations member states to combat human trafficking, particularly cases involving perpetrators operating across borders.

Vida said international coordination is crucial because suspects may operate outside the Philippines while their victims are in the country, or vice versa. An upcoming regional meeting will bring together representatives of anti-trafficking committees from Asean countries to exchange information and strategies.

He urged communities, barangays and neighbors to report suspected trafficking cases, citing underreporting as a continuing challenge. Vida also praised the cooperation between the Cebu Provincial Government and the DOJ following his meeting with Gov. Pamela Baricuatro to discuss stronger anti-trafficking efforts. / AYB