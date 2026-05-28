American Music Awards 2026 winners

Bruno Mars, BTS, KATSEYE, Sabrina Carpenter, the singing voices of HUNTR/X composed of EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami and Sombr each took home three trophies during the American Music Awards held in Las Vegas on May 25, 2026.
Meanwhile, EJAE earned a fourth win as part of “KPop Demon Hunters,” which won in the Best Soundtrack category.
Here are the other winners:
General Categories
Artist of the Year: BTS
New Artist of the Year: KATSEYE
Album of the Year: Sabrina Carpenter – “Man’s Best Friend”
Song of the Year: The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – “Golden”
Collaboration of the Year: PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson – “Stateside”
Social Song of the Year: Tyla – “CHANEL”
Best Music Video: KATSEYE – “Gnarly”
Best Soundtrack: KPop Demon Hunters
Tour of the Year: Shakira – “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour”
Breakout Tour: Benson Boone – “American Heart World Tour”
Breakthrough Album of the Year: Zara Larsson – “Midnight Sun”
Best Throwback Song: Black Eyed Peas – “Rock That Body”
Best Vocal Performance: The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – “Golden”
Song of the Summer: BTS – “SWIM”
Pop Categories
Best Male Pop Artist: Justin Bieber
Best Female Pop Artist: Sabrina Carpenter
Breakthrough Pop Artist: KATSEYE
Best Pop Song: The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – “Golden”
Best Pop Album: Sabrina Carpenter – “Man’s Best Friend”
Hip-hop Categories
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist: Kendrick Lamar
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist: Cardi B
Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist: Monaleo
Best Hip-Hop Song: Cardi B – “ErrTime”
Best Hip-Hop Album: Cardi B – “AM I THE DRAMA?”
R&B Categories
Best Male R&B Artist: Bruno Mars
Best Female R&B Artist: SZA
Breakthrough R&B Artist: Leon Thomas
Best R&B Song: Bruno Mars – “I Just Might”
Best R&B Album: Bruno Mars – “The Romantic
Latin Categories
Best Male Latin Artist: Bad Bunny
Best Female Latin Artist: Shakira
Best Latin Duo or Group: Fuerza Regida
Breakthrough Latin Artist: Kapo
Best Latin Song: Bad Bunny – “NUEVAYoL”
Best Latin Album: Karol G – Tropicoqueta
Rock Categories
Best Rock/Alternative Artist: Twenty One Pilots
Breakthrough Rock/Alternative Artist: Sombr
Best Rock/Alternative Song: Sombr – “back to friends”
Best Rock/Alternative Album: Sombr – “I Barely Know Her”
K-pop Categories
Best Male K-Pop Artist: BTS
Best Female K-Pop Artist: TWICE
Special Awards
Lifetime Achievement Award: Billy Joel
International Artist Award of Excellence: Karol G
Veterans Voice Award: Darius Rucker / TRC