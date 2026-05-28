American Music Awards 2026 winners

Bruno Mars, BTS, KATSEYE, Sabrina Carpenter, the singing voices of HUNTR/X composed of EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami and Sombr each took home three trophies during the American Music Awards held in Las Vegas on May 25, 2026.

Meanwhile, EJAE earned a fourth win as part of “KPop Demon Hunters,” which won in the Best Soundtrack category.

Here are the other winners:

General Categories

Artist of the Year: BTS

New Artist of the Year: KATSEYE

Album of the Year: Sabrina Carpenter – “Man’s Best Friend”

Song of the Year: The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – “Golden”

Collaboration of the Year: PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson – “Stateside”

Social Song of the Year: Tyla – “CHANEL”

Best Music Video: KATSEYE – “Gnarly”

Best Soundtrack: KPop Demon Hunters

Tour of the Year: Shakira – “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour”

Breakout Tour: Benson Boone – “American Heart World Tour”

Breakthrough Album of the Year: Zara Larsson – “Midnight Sun”

Best Throwback Song: Black Eyed Peas – “Rock That Body”

Best Vocal Performance: The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – “Golden”

Song of the Summer: BTS – “SWIM”

Pop Categories

Best Male Pop Artist: Justin Bieber

Best Female Pop Artist: Sabrina Carpenter

Breakthrough Pop Artist: KATSEYE

Best Pop Song: The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – “Golden”

Best Pop Album: Sabrina Carpenter – “Man’s Best Friend”

Hip-hop Categories

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist: Kendrick Lamar

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist: Cardi B

Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist: Monaleo

Best Hip-Hop Song: Cardi B – “ErrTime”

Best Hip-Hop Album: Cardi B – “AM I THE DRAMA?”

R&B Categories

Best Male R&B Artist: Bruno Mars

Best Female R&B Artist: SZA

Breakthrough R&B Artist: Leon Thomas

Best R&B Song: Bruno Mars – “I Just Might”

Best R&B Album: Bruno Mars – “The Romantic

Latin Categories

Best Male Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Best Female Latin Artist: Shakira

Best Latin Duo or Group: Fuerza Regida

Breakthrough Latin Artist: Kapo

Best Latin Song: Bad Bunny – “NUEVAYoL”

Best Latin Album: Karol G – Tropicoqueta

Rock Categories

Best Rock/Alternative Artist: Twenty One Pilots

Breakthrough Rock/Alternative Artist: Sombr

Best Rock/Alternative Song: Sombr – “back to friends”

Best Rock/Alternative Album: Sombr – “I Barely Know Her”

K-pop Categories

Best Male K-Pop Artist: BTS

Best Female K-Pop Artist: TWICE

Special Awards

Lifetime Achievement Award: Billy Joel

International Artist Award of Excellence: Karol G

Veterans Voice Award: Darius Rucker / TRC