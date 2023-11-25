American national found dead in rented home in Liloan town

AN American national of Japanese origin was found dead inside their home at 6:05 a.m. on Saturday, November 25, 2023, in Purok Red Rose, Verrie Hills Subdivision, Barangay Yati, Liloan town, northern Cebu.

The victim was identified as 72-year-old retired chef Doug Hiroshi Sugawara.

Police Major Eric Gingoyon, chief of the Liloan Police Station, told SunStar Cebu that they are currently looking into theft or personal grudge as the possible motives for the crime.

According to the victim's wife, Roxan Mandokita Sugawara, 30, from Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental, she was sleeping in a separate room in their rented apartment.

She said she was shocked to see her husband on the floor already lifeless when she woke up.

The victim had wounds to his head and his wrists and feet were bound with a masking tape.

His wallet, which contained IDs, P1,200 in cash, and other important documents, was also missing.

Gingoyon said it's possible that the culprit killed the victim because he fought back.

Since the victim’s home had no CCTV, the police said they will check any available surveillance camera in the neighborhood to aid them in their inquiry.

The police will still have to wait for the Scene of the Crime Operatives' (SOCO) autopsy reports to find out what caused the victim's death.

The victim's body was brought to the Eversley Hospital in Mandaue City. (GPL, TPT)